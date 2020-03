More rain, few storms for Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Rounds of rain with some thunder, breezy but warm, Highs 56-60.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and dry but cooler, Lows 35-38.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, mainly dry, still mild, Highs 51-53.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, nice and dry, Highs 50-52.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with chance of rain and snow, chilly, Highs 39-42.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and nicer, Highs 40-43.

SUNDAY: Warming a bit with even more sunshine, Highs 53-56.

MONDAY: Warmer yet with more clouds, few rain showers, Highs 57-60.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman