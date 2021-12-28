Rinse and repeat weather: rain showers and warmer air in place

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Is anyone else tired of talking about the rain because I know I am. Sadly, that is in the forecast four of the next five days. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially if you are venturing out later this afternoon and evening. The best way to describe the weather so far today was “blah”. It was grey, cooler at times when the wind was blowing and just not fun. Widespread rain will develop and move in past dinner into the late evening hours. High temperatures today were in the upper 40s, just after midnight today. Tonight, expect the rain to become widespread and steady at times. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest after the front passes through. Temps fall to the upper 30s if not low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Staying grey and cloudy as we approach the end of the year. A few scattered showers are possible across the land thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving through. The best timeframe for rain will be in the early morning hours with a possible return late in the day from a different system. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, nearly 15 degrees above average from normal highs. Rain is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild as we near the end of 2021. Temperatures will max out in the upper 50s. Rain showers will be scattered across the Ohio Valley, meaning not everyone could see precip. It will still be a good idea to keep an umbrella with you if you are traveling around.

FRIDAY: New Year’s Eve. Crazy to think that the year is over. For the weather, we will see mainly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 50s. We should stay mainly dry for once. As we ring in the new year, we will see increasing temps overnight into Saturday morning as a warm front lifts in. This will bring a return of widespread rain back to our region.

SATURDAY: New Year’s Day. Widespread rain returns to kick off the first day of 2022. Our next system will keep the warmer air locked in place as well. Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s. Winds will also be noticeable.

SUNDAY: Mainly clouds with dropping temperatures after the morning. High temps will be around 50 degrees with afternoon thermometers in the upper 30s. Winds will also be noticeable. A few scattered showers will also be in the forecast.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the beginning of the work-week. High temperatures for now struggle to get out of the 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for your Tuesday. Temperatures return closer to 40 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey