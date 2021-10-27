More rain on the way as we approach the end of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so grey and cloudy once again across the Ohio Valley. Great weather for the end of October right? (Kidding) It could be better, it could be worse. Seasonal temperatures return today as our afternoon high reached in the mid to upper 50s. We will not see much of the sun as we head into the latter half of the week thanks to our next weather maker approaching. Overnight low temps will fall to the mid 40s. We will stay dry with no precipitation on the way, aside from misty conditions possible. Winds will die down and blow from the east around 5 mph, meaning there could be some patchy fog for the AM commute.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again with rain showers set to return late. It will be another warmer than average day with highs in the mid 60s, but we will deal with rain drops once again. Another weather maker will be swinging through the area, providing rain showers late in the evening hours and through most of the day Friday. Overnight low temps will be in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Widespread, steady rain will return as we head into the end of the work-week. Our next weather maker moves in and will drop a steady soaking rain for all of the Ohio Valley. Rain totals into Saturday morning range around 1″, so ponding on roads is not out of the question. It will also be much cooler, maxing out thermometers in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will also be a bit breezy once again, making it feel cooler outside.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnant showers in the forecast throughout the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Rain should start to wrap up late in the day.

SUNDAY: Happy Halloween Ohio Valley! No tricks up my sleeves, but another grey day is likely. A sun and clouds mixture as we end the weekend. We should stay mainly dry with an isolated shower not out of the question. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Happy November! Partly to mostly cloudy with a flicker or two of sunshine for sky coverage. High pressure will start to build in as we head into the month, but don’t get used to it. Chances for rain return later on. High temperatures flirt with the upper 50s..

TUESDAY: Clouds return and we could see some scattered showers around. High temps remain in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey