More rain on the way Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain showers, patchy fog possible, breezy, chance flooding, warm, Lows 53-56.

MONDAY: Showers, warm AM, very windy, drier by late afternoon with temperature falling, then overnight rain/snow mix, Highs 56-58.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Snow likely, much cooler, breezy, Highs near 40.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, few snow flurries possible in the morning, Highs 37-39.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance overnight showers, Highs 45-47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain showers likely, Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Lingering showers early, Highs 47-49.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy, trending drier, Highs near 45.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler