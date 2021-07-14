More scattered showers progress into the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: If you are tired of hearing the word scattered showers and storms, I’m sorry but that is what is on tap for today. An upper level disturbance is moving into the Great Lakes region this morning and we will see some rain in the Ohio Valley thanks to that. It will not be a washout of a day, but keep the umbrellas around. Throughout the morning, we will start to see a few rain showers form later on. Current out the door temps are sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will continue to push into our region as the day develops. Scattered showers will likely continue on into the afternoon with our best chance for a widespread soaking rain to fall around lunch if not slightly after. As we head past dinnertime, we will start to see sky coverage clear out as high pressure works in. High temperatures drop to the lower 80s today. No relief from the mugginess is expected either, ugh. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph however, we could see a few gusts up to 25 mph if any storms develop. Tonight we will see a few clouds in the area with overall dry conditions. Low temps will bottom out in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A dry day is shaping up for Thursday. If you have been stuck inside, get out and enjoy a pleasant summer day in the Ohio Valley. Weak high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley, providing some relief from the daily rain chances that we had for most of the work week. High temps return to the mid to upper 80s. It will also stay muggy. If you are not a fan of the heat, maybe cool off by a pool or stay inside in the AC.

FRIDAY: Most of the day will be dry, but active weather will likely return late in the day and through the weekend. Best bet for rain will be later in the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain to start the weekend. A cold front will be pushing through that will provide a soaking rain for the region as well as finally start to clear out the mugginess. High temps will be in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some patchy showers in the morning hours. The sun could return later in the day. We could start to see some relief in mugginess as the afternoon rolls in as well. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather is shaping up for the start of the next work week. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s. It will not be as muggy thanks to the weekend’s cold front.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we head farther along into the next work-week. We will see no rain and little mugginess. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s for our high. It will be a good few days to plan outdoor activities in the Ohio Valley and take advantage of the dry weather.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey