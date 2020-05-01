More showers and cool start to May

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TODAY: Continued cloudiness with morning showers, still chilly, Highs 55-58.
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, very cool, but dry, Lows near 40.
SATURDAY: Nicer with a little sunshine, mainly dry and warmer, Highs 65-68.
SUNDAY: Some sun early then cloudy with showers/thunder, Highs 71-73.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a nice dry day, Highs 63-66.
TUESDAY: Morning shower then partly sunny afternoon, Highs 60-63.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with a few showers, Highs 60-62.
THURSDAY: More sunshine and a nice feel, Highs 62-64.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

