More so grey compared to anything else this weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Hopefully those Black Friday deals were hot enough to keep you warm this morning, since it was downright cold! Temperatures dipped down in the upper 20s this morning and we will struggle to get into the upper 30s for our daytime high. Winds have also been a bear, blowing from the west and making it feel much colder than the actual temperature reading. Tonight, we will see an end to any lake effect snow with much drier air moving in. We will stay cloudy with low temps in the mid 20 tomorrow morning. You may have to clear off the windshield of some frost in the AM hours Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip for most of the day, with a few scattered rain/snow showers developing late in the day. High temps will be in the upper 30s for the afternoon high. Winds will start to die down and not blow as much.

SUNDAY: A few snowflakes are possible in the early going of your Sunday. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some wintry mix for your afternoon and evening hours. Most of the precip should fall as rain but some snowflakes could mix in during the afternoon. High temps flirt with the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The last Monday of November showcases mostly cloudy skies and cooler air around. Temps will hover in the lower 40s if not upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Colder air stays put with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds stay around for the last day of November.

WEDNESDAY: It is already December! Where did 2021 go? I swear it was just Summer. Only 25 days till Christmas! Patchy clouds and sun will mix its way back into the forecast. High temperatures will roam in the mid 40s for the afternoon high. A slight warm-up as we push into December.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again. What does the sun look like? High temps in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for a few rain drops. High temps could be on their way to the mid to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey