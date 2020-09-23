More Summer-like for Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: Brilliant sun is expected today with again blue skies and cloudless conditions for the Ohio Valley. It will be a tad bit warmer than average today with highs around 76-78. Winds will be noticeable from the west around 4-8 mph as well. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy the outdoors. A crazy thought for you this Wednesday, there is only one week left in September!

THURSDAY: The ladder half of the work week shows temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees above normal values for this time in September. Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies which we haven't seen in upwards of two weeks. There could be a stray sprinkle from the cloudy skies but I think most of the Ohio Valley will remain dry once again. It has been 11 days to this point without measurable precipitation at the airport, and it looks like the area will continue dry. Highs will be around 75-77.