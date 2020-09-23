More Summer-like for Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cool, Lows 54-58.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: More clouds with possible evening thunder, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-74.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with some afternoon showers Highs 66-70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with sprinkles, Highs 63-67.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter