More Summer-like for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cool, Lows 54-58.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: More clouds with possible evening thunder, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-74.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with some afternoon showers Highs 66-70
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with sprinkles, Highs 63-67.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker