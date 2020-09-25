More Summer-like weather

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers, Highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 63-67.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker