More Summer-like weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers, Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 63-67.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles, Highs 56-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

