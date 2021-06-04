More sun than clouds for your Friday, but a pop-up storm is possible as well

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: A more pleasant end to the work-week is shaping up for the Ohio Valley. We will have warmer air lift into the region today as thermometers get back to near average. Clouds are present this morning with some patches of fog likely to form in the lower valley regions. Current temperatures are in the mid to low 60s but a big warm up is in store as we head into the weekend, with today being a transition day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s if not near 80 degrees. Clouds will start to erode and clear out as we head closer to lunchtime. Partly cloudy skies will be present in the afternoon, but a pop-up shower and thunderstorm is possible. Upper level disturbances are expected to cross to our east that could produce a stray storm with most of us staying dry. Dew point values will be slightly sticky and noticeable this afternoon. Winds will blow from the west southwest around 5-10 mph. We will clear skies out into the overnight period as low temperatures drop to the low 60s. Warmer and muggier air will build in for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and blue skies look to return as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies and nice for your Saturday as temperatures will be on the climb! We get back in the mid 80s for our max afternoon temperature. High heat and mugginess is likely to return, as low level moisture will have dew points in the mid 60s. It will be important to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to be outside. The best way to combat all the heat is to stay hydrated and cool off in the pool.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm as we end the first weekend of June. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for our high and it could be another good pool day. Mugginess will stick around as well.

MONDAY: The first Monday of June will feature Summer-time heat, as thermometers will be near 90 degrees for our high. A mixture of sun and clouds are likely. Dewpoints look to stay high, meaning we could have heat index values in the 90 degree range.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for our high. Dewpoints look to stay muggy as well.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy air will still be in place as we head into the mid-point of the work-week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for our high. Rain showers are possible later in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: We will stay above average in the temperatures department. Maxing out thermometers in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds look to build in with rain showers developing in our area.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey