More sun than clouds for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Expect to see more sun than clouds today thanks to weak high pressure building into our west. After yesterday’s scattered rain event, we will likely wake up with some areas of dense fog, especially along the Ohio River. Give yourself a few extra minutes to commute this morning. Current temperatures range in the upper 50s to low 60s and a migration upwards is likely this afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb, meaning it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors. We are not fully out of the woods from scattered rain showers this afternoon. A pesky upper level disturbance overhead has the potential to ripple off a pop up shower or two later today. Coverage for rain activity should be less than what occurred yesterday, but the potential is there for a stray shower to develop. Winds will be fairly calm for most of the day. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with low temps bottoming out in the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warmer air starting to make its way back into our region. Thermometers will inch their way back up to the mid 80s with muggy levels also on climb. No threat for rain is expected as that upper level disturbance will finally lift out of our area.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and improving conditions as we head into the weekend. Rain showers look to be isolated at this point in time and we will not see much of a widespread rain event. Some spotty showers will develop but the day will not be a complete loss. Temperatures will be on their way up to the upper 80s with muggy levels expected to rise as well. It will start to feel more like July.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds will mix into the Ohio Valley but the heat is back on. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for our afternoon high. We will remain with the tropical moisture and mugginess into next week.

MONDAY: High heat is expected to swing into our region starting on Monday where temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. Heat index values could push into the mid 90s as well. A passing shower could develop late in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds for your Tuesday. We could see a stray shower develop in the afternoon thanks to the high heat and mugginess. Thermometers will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for now. We could see some rain showers developing in our neck of the woods thanks to the high heat and mugginess. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s for our afternoon high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey