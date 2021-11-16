More sunshine and seasonable temps for the day

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Clearing skies through the day with a high of 48.  Calm winds.

Wednesday:  Starting off a bit more cloudy and then clearing some through the day.  High of 66 and breezy.

Thursday:  Showers through the day with a high of 57 and windy conditions.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, high of 42.

Saturday:  Mix of sun and clouds, high of 48.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 51.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter