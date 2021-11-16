More sunshine and seasonable temps for the day

(7 Day Forecast)
Tuesday: Clearing skies through the day with a high of 48. Calm winds.
Wednesday: Starting off a bit more cloudy and then clearing some through the day. High of 66 and breezy.
Thursday: Showers through the day with a high of 57 and windy conditions.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 42.
Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 48.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 51.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 46.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler