More sunshine and seasonable temps for the day

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Clearing skies through the day with a high of 48. Calm winds.

Wednesday: Starting off a bit more cloudy and then clearing some through the day. High of 66 and breezy.

Thursday: Showers through the day with a high of 57 and windy conditions.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 42.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 51.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler