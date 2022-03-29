(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a calm wind, high of 44.

Wednesday: Rain showers and a little mix starting early in the morning. Any mix should not be impactful. That will end through the morning under mostly cloudy skies. We should see the sun trying to make its way out in the afternoon. Much warmer with a high of 71.

Thursday: Rain showers through the day with a high of 72. It will also be a breezy day.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy following the previous day’s rain. High of 47.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 55.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 53.

Monday: Clearing skies, high of 54.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler