More sunshine and warmer Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Clouds to start, few cloud breaks midday, dry until night, Highs 52-54. TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain around midnight, some soaking, Lows 41-43. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain through morning, drier late day, Highs 53-56. THURSDAY: Some sunshine and warmer, nice day, Highs 64-66. FRIDAY: Rain showers return, still warm, few t-storms, Highs 60-63. SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 66-69. SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with few showers, Highs 57-59. MONDAY: Cooler, but drier with some sun again, Highs 51-54.