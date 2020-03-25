More sunshine and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 40-42.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 65-69.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 64-68.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 68-70.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 51-55.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with late-day showers, Highs 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker