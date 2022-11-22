Sunshine and warming temperatures began our week, with even more pleasant weather in-store as we inch closer to Thanksgiving.

Tuesday: Sunny skies for our Tuesday. We’ll see clear skies with our temperatures pushing back up to average in the upper 40’s. We could see a spot or 2 eclipsing the 50’s.

Wednesday: Sunshine and warming temperatures continue as we move on into the middle of the week. We’ll sit right around 50 degrees. Some spots will sit in the lower 50’s with the other half sitting in the upper 40’s.

Thursday: Thanksgiving forecast is looking pretty good! Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50’s with partly cloudy skies. So expect 50/50 clouds and sunshine. So still cool temperatures but at least more pleasant than what we had this weekend.

Friday: Gloomy weather returns for Black Friday as we finish out the week. Showers return to the Ohio Valley. For now showers look to be like and spotty to scattered. With you Chance to see rain 7am through 4pm. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Morning starts of cloud but we see some more showers return for the late afternoon as well as the evening hours. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Gloomy weather continues as we finish on out the weekend. We’ll likely see our heaviest rain on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Monday: Clouds continue and temperatures cool down a bit. Mostly Cloudy skies for our Monday with high temperatures sitting in the mid to low 40’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick