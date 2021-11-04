More sunshine as we end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another picturesque day across the Ohio Valley with the sun producing some warmth, while thermometers still read a bit chilly. So far today, we have only reached in the mid to upper 40s and that is about all the warmth we are going to see today. Some good news though, we will slowly start a warming trend as we end the work-week and transition into the weekend. Warmer than average temps will likely return next week even, WOOO! The other good news is that we will remain sun filled for a while as dominate high pressure stay in place through the weekend. Soak it up as best as you can since the sun is not typically around as much during the winter months. As we head into the overnight hours, some patchy clouds will start to build in but not influence temps a whole lot. Expect to need the winter jackets once again with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will blow from the north around 3-7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for your finally Friday. It will be a cold one for any Friday night football, as high temps reach right around 50 degrees with colder temps as the sun sets. Bundle up if you plan to head out and catch some football.

SATURDAY: Prominent sunshine and blue skies as we head into the weekend. We will slightly increase temps back near the mid 50s, which is on par for average for this time of year. As you head to bed Saturday night, do not forget to flip the clocks backward an hour.

SUNDAY: FALL BACK AN HOUR! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, and we gain an extra hour of sleep (or lose an hour of daylight..)! For your weather, we will see sun and clouds around with temps ranging in the upper 50s. It will be an overall nice day. We will continue to increase temps through the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry as we head into the next week. Temps start to trend warmer, maxing out around 60 degrees. We will remain dry as well. Continue to charge the vitamin D batteries.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with that warm air around. Temps get back up towards the low 60s for the high.

WEDNESDAY: Lower 60s will remain our high temperatures will partly cloudy skies around the region. A cold front will likely move in, but with dry air aloft there will be a low threat for rain.

THURSDAY: As we head into Thursday, we will see a better shot for rain showers, mainly in the afternoon. High temps remain near 60 degrees with clouds building in.

