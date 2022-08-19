(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies through the day with a few clouds moving in very late in the evening. It won’t block the day’s sunshine, but maybe just some stars tonight. A little bit warmer today with a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with clouds building as we go through the afternoon into the evening. A few rain showers are possible, mainly in the second half of the day. These should be relatively scattered but if one gets you, it could be heavy at times. High of 83 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. The best chance for rain and storms starts in the afternoon and goes overnight. Any storms that pop up could get a bit gusty. Temperatures will cool off a tiny bit with a high of 79 degrees.

Monday: Showers and storms start off the work week and should again pick up in the second part of the day. High of 77 degrees.

Tuesday: Starting to calm down today with a chance for some showers in the forecast but it should generally be much less. High of 79 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, high of 82 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler