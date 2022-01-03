More sunshine for tomorrow before an active few days later this week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Hopefully the first week-day of the new year brought with it success and an easy day at work. For the weather, it was mainly calm and quiet across the valley except cold! We woke up to temperatures in the lower 20s with a few spots feeling like it was in the single digits. Cloud cover was around for some of the day however, we were able to see a bit more of the sunshine compared to how we ended the last year. It was nothing spectacular but at least it was around. More sun is expected tomorrow. High temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s for our daytime high and with the wind, it always felt much colder. Winds will die down and clouds will gradually decrease as we step into the overnight hours. Temps will once again dip down to the lower 20s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 3-7 mph. There could be a slight wind-chill tomorrow morning as well.

TUESDAY: High pressure will stay parked overhead for the Ohio Valley, meaning very low chances for any precipitation. Partly cloudy skies are also expected for your Tuesday. There could be a few more pockets of sunshine for our area. Temperatures return to the lower 40s. Winds will not play much of a factor either, blowing from the south around 3-7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are expected to return with a chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon. A center of low pressure will also bring breezy winds back to the valley with gusts upwards of 30 mph. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Another complex system could make its way back into the Ohio Valley towards the end of the week. We will stay with cloudy skies with some rain possible early in the day and a changeover to snow flurries by the afternoon. Accumulations for now look to be low. Temperatures will be cold, as we dip down into the upper 20s. Breezy winds will also make it feel much colder outside.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold with breezy winds making a return. We could see a few snow flurries fall in the early morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures could dip down into the low teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet for now. Winds should start to die down as well since we will be in a transition zone to a new air mass. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain showers. Temperatures will inch their way back towards the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and calmer weather as we approach the new work-week. Temperatures will be back in the mid to low 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey