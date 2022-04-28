7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: High pressure was around the Ohio Valley yet again, reflective in the bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the land. It would have been a good day to run the car through the wash or cut the grass outdoors. It was a frosty cold start to the day with overnight lows in the upper 20s but we have since rebounded with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will stay clear and quiet across the land as we head into the overnight hours. A Freeze Warning has been issued again for all of our region. This goes into effect at 1 AM Friday and expires at 9 AM Friday for the risk of sub-freezing temperatures. Cover any sensitive vegetation if you can. This will be our last bout with cool air for the next 7 days. Tonight, clear skies will stick around with not much going on. Overnight lows into Friday morning will be back in the lower 30s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is the trend for now with temperatures expected to get into the lower 60s. A few more clouds are likely in the skies compared to Thursday. It will be a nice quiet stretch for the weather department, although the new month will bring back a familiar feature, rain.

SATURDAY: More sun for the Ohio Valley as we continue our upward climb in temps. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s. The first half of the day will feature sunshine, then for the afternoon we will likely see clouds increase across the valley. Our next weather maker is slated for the late evening hours with a return of rain showers. Widespread rain is likely as we turn the calendar to the new month on Sunday.

SUNDAY: May first has arrived! Cloud coverage builds into the area with an increasing threat for rain activity. There will be pockets of widespread rain for the morning and afternoon hours. There could be a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Warmer air will lift into the Ohio Valley, with highs back in the 70s. Winds could get breezy at times, mainly the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. These showers will be scattered in nature. High temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will be likely as another cold front advances through. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility either. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers around the region, mainly in the morning. Daytime highs stay in the seasonal range, closer to the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain. I thought we would be done with the April Showers…. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey