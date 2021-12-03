More sunshine is on the way for the start of the weekend

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a stray shower here and there.  High of 45.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 49.

Sunday:  Clouds will build in for mostly cloudy skies and some rain starting in the afternoon.  High of 54.

Monday: Cloudy skies and rain in the morning.  High of 55.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 37.  Snow is likely overnight into the following morning.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies.  High of 43.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 49.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

