More sunshine is on the way for the start of the weekend

(7 Day Forecast)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower here and there. High of 45.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 49.
Sunday: Clouds will build in for mostly cloudy skies and some rain starting in the afternoon. High of 54.
Monday: Cloudy skies and rain in the morning. High of 55.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 37. Snow is likely overnight into the following morning.
Wednesday: Rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. High of 43.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 49.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler