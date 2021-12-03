More sunshine is on the way for the start of the weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower here and there. High of 45.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 49.

Sunday: Clouds will build in for mostly cloudy skies and some rain starting in the afternoon. High of 54.

Monday: Cloudy skies and rain in the morning. High of 55.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 37. Snow is likely overnight into the following morning.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. High of 43.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 49.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler