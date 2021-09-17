More sunshine than clouds as we end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: For your finally Friday, improvement comes from the weather department. We will mix in a few more rays of sun and less clouds. Exactly how you want the end of the week to come. For the morning commute, we will start off with some areas of fog once again. Some pockets could be dense, so give yourself some extra time this morning. Temperatures range in the 50s and 60s with the sticky and muggy air mass around. Once the fog burns off this morning, we will see patchy clouds and sunshine for the rest of the day. Grab the sunglasses as you head out the door. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 80s. The muggy air will also make it feel slightly warmer as well. We do not typically see muggy levels and high heat this late in September. Most of the region will remain dry thanks to warm upper levels of the atmosphere, but a stray shower is possible later on. Friday night football looks to remain dry and quiet. Tonight, a few clouds will return to the area. Calm winds will allow fog to form overnight. Low temps return to the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds with partly cloudy skies is likely for your Saturday. A stray shower or two could pop-up in the morning hours, but a better chance for showers will be in the afternoon. Most of the day will stay dry. Warmer weather is expected through the weekend and into the next work-week. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s. We will also remain with the muggy air.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high which is close to 10 degrees above average. We will stay dry and rain-free thanks to high pressure building back in. Muggy levels could start to improve by the afternoon hours.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into Tuesday. A chance for rain showers is possible in the afternoon hours thanks to our next weather maker moving into the region. High temperatures will hover right around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! Our next weather maker will make its way back into the Ohio Valley as we head farther along in the next work-week. A cold front could push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with. Rain showers are likely with temperatures maxing out in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Drier and cooler weather is expected to swing in thanks to the front pushing through. I am not going to say it will be flannel weather just yet, but we will return back to a seasonable swing of conditions. High temps get back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey