More sunshine – warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing, cool and dry, Lows 38-40.
THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little warmer, near 60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 54-58.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 55-59.
MONDAY: Brighter skies, cool and dry, Highs 58-60.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 60-62.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 61-65
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker