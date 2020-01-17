1  of  2
Morning flurries then some sunshine!

TODAY: Chilly all day with periods of sunshine, clouds by evening, Highs 32-35.
TONIGHT: Clouds return with snow burst and quick round of accumulation, Lows 26-29.
SATURDAY: Snow in morning then mix to all rain in afternoon, Highs 43-46.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around, precip ends as light snow, Highs 27-30.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy still and very cold, Highs 23-25.
TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix and cold, Highs 25-28.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies, Highs 33-36.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and turning milder, Highs near 40.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

