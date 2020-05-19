Morning rain showers for Tuesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Slightly cooler with clouds and morning rain, Highs 65-69.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, breezy, Lows 47-50.
WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy with rain showers, Highs 62-64.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds at times, few showers, Highs 65-68.
FRIDAY: Many clouds with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 71-74.
SATURDAY: Warmer with sun/cloud mix, stray shower, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Very warm, stray afternoon t-storm, Highs 80-83.
MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 81-84.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman