7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The weather for the end of the week had its peaks and valleys over the last 12 hours or so. We started off the day a bit soggy with rain action for the morning commute. Most of the precip started to wrap up closer to lunchtime with a few breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon. It was nice to see a return of sunshine in the Ohio Valley, even if it was brief. Rain activity is starting to pick up this afternoon and we will likely see this stick around through dinner into the overnight hours. Daytime highs today maxed out in the mid to low 70s today, a standard temperature day for the end of May. Winds were not anything to write home about, blowing from the south-southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, shower activity will likely linger into the morning hours of your Saturday. Cloud cover will also be prominent as well. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-50s. Dewpoint temperatures will be back in the muggy category for most of the weekend.

SATURDAY: As we turn out attention to the weekend, we have some bigger events to look forward to! The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will stay on the drier side, although the morning could see a stray pop-up. The only chance we have to see rain, will be a few pop-up showers for the early morning hours, right around the start of events. I do not expect to see anything widespread. We will likely mix in a few rays of sun for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s. Best of luck to all runners for all events this weekend.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will make its way back in the forecast. The Wellness Weekend will likely stay dry yet again, but the day will feature warmer air. Maximum temperatures will flirt with the lower 80s. Muggy levels will be noticeable, so make sure you stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen often.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will trend to feel more Summer-like, with it being the “unofficial” start to summer. A mixture of more sun than clouds for the new week. Temperatures will return to the mid/upper 80s for the daytime high. Hopefully you can find a way to cool off the best you can. An impressive ridge of high pressure will skyrocket temperatures and keep skies clear for most of the week.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and muggy weather. Temperatures will likely warm near the upper 80s with a few spots nearing 90.

WEDNESDAY: Happy first day of June Ohio Valley! Mostly sunny and nice will describe the weather as the impressive ridge of warm air allows temperatures back near 90 degrees. It is the first day of meteorological summer, so find a pool to cool off.

THURSDAY: A slight change in pattern will shift a cold front into the Ohio Valley for the afternoon hours, bringing a chance for rain back to the forecast. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler air returning to the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey