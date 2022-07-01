7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A change in pace compared to what we had the last several days for the end of the week and start of the new month. Rain showers and thunderstorms storms moved back into the area this morning. We also dealt with a return of the oppressively high dew points. They were back in the 70s, which is back in the tropical category. This afternoon we had a scattered showers and thunderstorms once again with some heavier pockets rain. We had some periods of windy conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 80s and it really felt a lot more like summer. Tonight, the cold front will advance through the region with widespread rain likely after midnight. We could see a few storms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for any storms will be breezy winds. Most of the rain will start to wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A grey day is expected with rain back in the forecast early on. A cold front is expected to shift into the region providing the showers with a few thunderstorms in the early morning hours. After lunch, we could start to filter out clouds and allow the sunshine to return. An isolated shower or two could fire up in the afternoon, but most should trend on the dry side. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s with tropical dew point temperatures likely (near 70 degrees).

SUNDAY: Chances for rain could provide a spotty shower early on, but most of the day will trend dry. Sunshine and blue skies are expected back after lunch into the evening hours. Daytime highs likely back in the mid to low 80s. Another day to cool off by the pool!

MONDAY: Happy 4th of July! In terms of your weather, patchy clouds and sun for the holiday is the trend for now. The patriotic theme of grills and pools should be able to be utilized, because we are expected to be precip-free, although an active upper-level air pattern could provide a few spotty showers. In terms of temperatures, we will max out in the upper 80s. It will likely feel sticky.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies will make their way into the forecast with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s. A few spotty showers could develop for the afternoon. Our new air-mass will continue enough energy to pop off showers for the next few days.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with spotty showers in the forecast, primarily in the afternoon. Temperature wise we will max out in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the end of the next week. Temps will be in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey