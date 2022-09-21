7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine across the Ohio Valley for the beginning of our day. We stayed dry through the morning hours thanks to high pressure locally, but a potent cold front is starting to advance and develop across the Great Lakes region with thunderstorm activity in Northern Ohio. Warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere have capped thunderstorms for the early afternoon, but the development of rain showers and potential of storms will be expected as we head into the evening hours. The region is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Concerns will be damaging wind gusts and downpours. The hail threat and tornadic activity are on the low side but not fully zero. This is something I will keep on eye on. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 80s with dew points sitting in the 60s. This will aide in thunderstorm development as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, scattered showers and possible storms could linger into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy as we welcome in the new season of Fall. This is the first official day of Fall with the Autumnal Equinox taking place. Weather wise, we see an abrupt dip in temperatures to below average as we struggle to get out of the mid-60s. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the afternoon tomorrow. Winds will be breezy and blow from the northwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. A rather fitting switch to cooler weather with the new season. It will probably be a good opportunity to turn the furnace on for the overnight hours. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for the first football Friday during the new month of Fall across the Ohio Valley! And oh yes it will feel like Fall! Temperatures will trend to be a bit cooler, maxing out in the mid to low 60s. Plan to breakout the Fall flannels, pumpkin spice lattes, and anything else you may need to stay warm on the sidelines.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases another dose of cooler air as daytime highs will max out in the mid-60s. Sky coverage will mix in sun and clouds throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures likely back in the 70s. There could be a few showers late in the day as our next weather system advances in.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week. Daytime highs will trend in the mid to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the Ohio Valley with temperatures in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the midpoint of the week. Temperatures will trend cooler than average again, maxing out in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey