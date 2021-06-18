Morning sun with the chances for rain increasing later in the day

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: A quiet and mild start to your finally Friday will lead way to a more active late afternoon and evening. The next weather maker is expected to roll through Friday afternoon and evening, bringing our next dose of rain and possibly severe weather. We will also start to notice the mugginess returning as dew point temperatures will be back in the uncomfortable category. This morning, we have clear skies present across most of the area and temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s for the most part. Clouds will start to become more noticeable during the mid morning hours and overtake the region by lunchtime. High temps get back in the lower 80s as well as a slight uptick in mugginess, later in the afternoon. The Ohio Valley is in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale, with an Enhanced Risk present (three out of five) for Western Carroll, Harrison, and Guernsey county. Tuscarawas is fully included in the Enhanced Risk. Primary concerns look to gusty winds, isolated flooding, and the potential for some hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The main time frame for the severe weather is actually in the evening hours. So stay weather prepared and aware as you begin to wind down for the evening. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 60s and winds will become more noticeable from the southwest around 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 possible.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and rain showers off and on are likely for your Saturday. It looks like we will see a soaking rain at times as a surface cold front crosses the area. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees once again. A stray storm or two is possible in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day Ohio Valley! We are also officially in Summer, WOOO! In terms of your weather, a few showers are likely in the morning hours but should wrap up by before lunch. Temps will be in the low 80s for your high with a possibility for sunshine returning after lunch. Clouds will likely build in late in the day with a stray shower possible.

MONDAY: The next work-week has a chance for rain showers and partly cloudy skies. Temps will hover in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a chance for rain showers again. A soaking down pour or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for our high. Pleasant weather looks to return for the rest of the work-week.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies once again. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 70s for our high. Another good looking weather day.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey