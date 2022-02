Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Warning for most of the counties in Southeastern Ohio.

Most all of our Ohio counties are included except for Monroe.

Urban area and small stream flooding is expected to continue on thanks to excessive and heavy pockets of rain. Radar estimates of .5″ – 1″ of rain has fallen so far with an additional .5″ – 1″ possible through tomorrow morning in the warned area.