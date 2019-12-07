Mostly clear and chilly on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, Lows 26-29.
SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with increasing cloud cover, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Steady rain, localized flooding could arise, windy, Highs 52-55.
TUESDAY: Chance rain showers then gradually drying and cooling which could lead to a few flurries in the latter part of the day, Highs 47-49.
WEDNESDAY: Drastically colder, Highs 28-30.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, Highs near 32.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as bitter, Highs 40-41.
SATURDAY: Chance for rain and snow, Highs 42-44.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

