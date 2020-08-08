Mostly clear and comfortable Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, lows 60-62.
SUNDAY: Heating up, bright sun, and not that humid, Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Hot and getting sticky, mostly sunny, Highs around 90.
TUESDAY: Staying humid and hot with a few showers and a storm or two, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon t-storms, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: PM showers and storms, Highs 86-88.
FRIDAY: A few PM rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-87.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 83-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler