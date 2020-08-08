Mostly clear and comfortable Saturday night

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: It is shaping up to be a nice day! Future radar shows mostly clear skies heading into the evening. Right now it is bright blue skies and abundant sunshine across the Ohio Valley. It may feel slightly muggy out. There is a small chance for some rain showers to our south and east. I expected the ridges to receive rain and leave much of the Upper Ohio Valley dry. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: If you were missing warmer air across the Ohio Valley, it is returning. Temperatures will start to increase as we begin the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Mugginess will be around making it feel sticky outside. It is shaping up to be a very nice weekend to cool off in the pool. Highs around 85-87.