TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and staying cool, Lows 54-57.
SUNDAY: Breezy, sunny, and beautiful, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Staying dry, clouds increase later in the day with showers late, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms, cloudy, Highs 80-83.
WEDNESDAY: Warm, some showers and a storm, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Drier air returns, broken clouds, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunshine and nice conditions, Highs 78-81.
SATURDAY: Gorgeous and refreshing, Highs near 79.
Mostly clear and cool on Saturday night
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and staying cool, Lows 54-57.