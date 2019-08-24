Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Mostly clear and cool on Saturday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and staying cool, Lows 54-57.
SUNDAY: Breezy, sunny, and beautiful, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Staying dry, clouds increase later in the day with showers late, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms, cloudy, Highs 80-83.
WEDNESDAY: Warm, some showers and a storm, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Drier air returns, broken clouds, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunshine and nice conditions, Highs 78-81.
SATURDAY: Gorgeous and refreshing, Highs near 79.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter