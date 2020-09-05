Mostly clear and cool Saturday night

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooling off, Lows 57-59.
SUNDAY: Bright sunshine, comfortable, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Mainly dry with sun, late-day isolated shower and rumble of thunder, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Warming up, partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm and a little humid, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, humid, chance for PM showers and storms, Highs around 85.
FRIDAY: Not as warm, a few afternoon showers and storms, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers may linger, Highs 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

