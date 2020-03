7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Snow mixing with rain at times, colder and windy, Highs 39-42. TONIGHT: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers, windy, Lows 25-28. SATURDAY: AM clouds, PM clearing and very sunny, Highs 42-45. SUNDAY: Bigger warm-up with even more sunshine, Highs 56-59. MONDAY: Warmer yet with scattered clouds, still dry, Highs 59-62. TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, Highs 58-61. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain showers, Highs 53-55. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued rain showers, Highs 52-55.