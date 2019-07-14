Mostly clear on Sunday night

Breaking News
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog forming before dawn, Lows 59-62.
MONDAY: AM fog, staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, storms possible late, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Gradually becoming warmer, few more clouds, chance for a few storms, High 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: A few storms likely, mostly cloudy, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds, hot, slight chance for storms, Highs could exceed 90.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, trending drier, Highs 85-88.
SUNDAY: Some clouds, chance for a few showers, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

