Mostly cloudy and chilly on Sunday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few morning showers then clearing and dropping temperatures, Highs 52-54.TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and much colder, Lows 27-29.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again with afternoon rain, snow late, Highs 45-47.SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 41-44.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and nice, Highs 49-51.TUESDAY: Warming back up with broken clouds, Highs 54-57.WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with scattered rain showers, Highs 49-52.THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, mainly dry, Highs 45-48.