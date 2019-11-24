Mostly cloudy and chilly on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly, fog possible overnight, Lows 34-36.
MONDAY: AM fog possible, sky becoming bright, pleasant, Highs 50-53.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds and warm, rain after midnight, Highs 57-59.
WEDNESDAY: Extremely windy, AM rain, Highs 56-58.
THANKSGIVING: Cool but staying dry, mainly cloudy, Highs 43-45.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, Highs 45-47.
SATURDAY: Rain and flurries likely, cloudy, Highs 47-50.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, Highs 47-49.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler