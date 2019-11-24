Mostly cloudy and chilly on Sunday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly, fog possible overnight, Lows 34-36.
MONDAY: AM fog possible, sky becoming bright, pleasant, Highs 50-53.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds and warm, rain after midnight, Highs 57-59.
WEDNESDAY: Extremely windy, AM rain, Highs 56-58.
THANKSGIVING: Cool but staying dry, mainly cloudy, Highs 43-45.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, Highs 45-47.
SATURDAY: Rain and flurries likely, cloudy, Highs 47-50.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, Highs 47-49.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter