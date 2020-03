7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Lows 40-42.

MONDAY: Showers likely, windy and mild, Highs 51-53.

TUESDAY: Showers mostly early in the day, warmer, Highs 56-58.

WEDNESDAY: Stays mild, dry with patchy clouds, Highs 50-52.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs 52-54.

FRIDAY: AM snow to rain mix, cooler, Highs 42-44.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunshine, Highs near 45.

SUNDAY: Staying sunny and turning mild, Highs around 50.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler