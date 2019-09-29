Mostly cloudy on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers, Lows near 63-66.
MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid, sun and cloud mixture, Highs 86-89.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs near 85.
THURSDAY: A few showers under partly sunny skies, Highs around 80.
FRIDAY: Cooling down and turning drier, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Much cooler and mostly sunny, Highs 66-68.
SUNDAY: Staying cool and dry, Highs 67-70.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler