Mostly cloudy on Sunday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers, Lows near 63-66.
MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid, sun and cloud mixture, Highs 86-89.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs near 85.
THURSDAY: A few showers under partly sunny skies, Highs around 80.
FRIDAY: Cooling down and turning drier, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Much cooler and mostly sunny, Highs 66-68.
SUNDAY: Staying cool and dry, Highs 67-70.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter