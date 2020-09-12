Mostly cloudy Saturday night with showers happening late overnight

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Clouds should thin out as we continue on this afternoon. We are also on the downward trend in temperatures, getting closer to average. It will be less muggy today than what it was yesterday. Winds will be from the north around 5-10 mph today, so there will be a cooling breeze. A good evening for some football throughout the Ohio Valley. Highs around 80-82.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, especially as we head into the afternoon. It will fell slightly muggy outside but not overly oppressive. There is an increasing threat for rain showers in the area past lunchtime. Some areas will remain dry and miss out on the rain but if you missed out you are likely to receive rain later. Read on! Highs around 82-84.