Mostly cloudy Saturday night with showers happening late overnight

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers happening late overnight, Lows 65-67.
SUNDAY: Morning rain, ongoing showers, a few rumbles of thunder, a little breezy, Highs 76-78.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, beautiful, Highs around 75.
TUESDAY: Low humidity and sunshine, Highs 75-77.
WEDNESDAY: Bright sunny sky, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, maybe a few PM showers, Highs 76-78.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 73-75.
SATURDAY: Staying dry, Highs near 75.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

