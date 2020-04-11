Mostly cloudy Saturday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning snow flurries or sprinkles, windy & cold, Highs 45-47.TONIGHT: Clouds clear out, cold and still breezy, Lows near 30.SATURDAY: Sunny start, dry all day with afternoon clouds, Highs 53-55.EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in afternoon, Highs 62-64.MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 60-63.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy sky remains, cool again, Highs 47-50.WEDNESDAY: Snow flurry possible then rain showers, Highs near 50.THURSDAY: Staying chilly, little sunshine, Highs 48-51.