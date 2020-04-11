Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Mostly cloudy Saturday night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as chilly, Lows 40-42.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, spotty showers, rain moves in late, Highs around 65.
MONDAY: High winds, showers and a few storms, High 65-67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler, Highs 47-49.
WEDNESDAY: Showers and snow flurries possible, Highs around 50.
THURSDAY: Staying cool and mostly dry, Highs 48-50.
FRIDAY: More clouds, showers, Highs 50-52.
SATURDAY: Showers may linger, broken clouds, Highs 53-55.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

