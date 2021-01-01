Mostly cloudy with lighter winds Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with some breezes, Lows 40-44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lighter winds, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 41-45.
MONDAY: Brief flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 40-42.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two, Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: More clouds and continued cold, Highs 36-40.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker