Mostly cloudy with seasonable air staying around

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was nice not having to wake up and head out into the frozen tundra this morning. We woke to temperatures in the lower 30s today and they continued to climb through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies were around for the beginning of the day with the sun providing a warming feature as well. The clouds will likely return as we step into the evening hours today. Maximum temperatures for the Ohio Valley today were in the mid 40s, a pleasant change compared to where we have been. Tonight, we will see the cloud coverage return with rather calm winds, generally blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. It will not be as cold either as overnight lows into tomorrow morning get down into the lower 30s. The potential is still there for some patchy frost in the AM.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day. Mainly quiet weather is expected through the morning, but we will see a chance of some wintry mix closer to dinner and into the evening. Any falling precip will be scattered in nature as an upper-level system moves into area. Just something to keep an eye out for tomorrow. High temperatures remain seasonable, in the lower 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air returns as we head into the overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to end the week. We could see a return of some sun in the late morning hours, but the skies will be dominated with cloud cover. Temperatures will be chilly and max out below the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to begin the weekend. It will be frigid once again as high temps struggle to get out of the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Here is where the forecast looks interesting. There is a system that is developing over the Pacific Northwest right now and by Sunday it will be approaching the Northeast. There is a chance of snowfall for the second half of your Sunday. This is a developing system but know that I will be tracking this every step of the way as it approaches our region. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy is the trend for now with a few snow flurries in the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for our high.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme. Temperatures stay in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, clouds, and more clouds. The winter streak of cloudy skies will likely continue. High temperatures will stay in the mid 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey