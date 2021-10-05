Mostly dry but a stray shower is possible Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A rather nice day for the Ohio Valley this past Tuesday as the sunshine was around with a few clouds providing some eye candy for everyone. We also stayed dry and should trend that way, even as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will stay clear with a chance for some fog to form once again. A key contributor to the fog is the muggy air around. Dew point temperatures will remain in the mid 60s for the rest of the week, it may feel like early June for some of us even. Overnight low temps will range in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another nice day is expected tomorrow with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the work-week. Sunshine will likely dominate the skies early, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. There will still be some areas of the Ohio Valley that stay sun filled. A few stay showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rainfall tomorrow. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s for the afternoon high. Average highs for this time of year is the upper 60s. We will trend seasonably warm for at least the next 10 days as surface winds continue to blow from the southwest. Muggy levels will be high as well.

THURSDAY: Gloomy weather conditions are likely to return for the back half of the week. Rain showers are possible thanks to an incoming low pressure system, mainly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain seasonably warm, maxing out in the mid to upper 70s. It will also be muggy.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possibly plagued with rain showers. So far, this forecast has been full of tricks… where’s the treat? If you like warmer weather, then maybe this is your treat. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s with dew point temperatures remaining sticky. This will be our best chance of seeing widespread rainfall, as a cold front pushes through. Friday night football may be a bit dreary and soggy this week.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we could start to see a few more rays of sun. Clouds will start to clear out as drier weather moves in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 70s. Any chances for rain will be in the AM hours with the afternoon clearing out.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds returns to the region by the time we head into Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s with sunshine possibly being the dominant feature. We will start to dry out as well.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: A dry day is on tap for your Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s for our afternoon high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey