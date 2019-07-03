Mostly dry for the Fourth of July

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Rain showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 68-70.

FOURTH OF JULY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY:Sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker