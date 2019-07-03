Mostly dry for the Fourth of July

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Rain showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 68-70.

FOURTH OF JULY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY:Sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter