Mostly dry for the Fourth of July

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Rain showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 68-70.
FOURTH OF JULY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY:Sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker