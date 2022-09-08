7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey and foggy weather was present this morning across the Ohio Valley with a slight chill in the air. We woke up to morning temperatures in the lower 60s with muggy conditions lingering across the region. The good news, the dew points and muggy air start to subside as we head into the day tomorrow. Clouds started to break as we transitioned into the afternoon, although there have been a few remnant pockets of cloud cover overhead. Temperatures today were back in the seasonable category, maxing out in the mid to upper 70s. Yes, it was slightly sticky, but not overly oppressive to be outside. Cloud cover will continue to clear out as we head deeper into the evening hours. Tonight, we will trend clear as high pressure starts to approach from the west. Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a possibility for some patchy light fog to develop. Winds will blow from the east around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: The day will start off slightly foggy for the AM commute, then we clear out. High pressure will build in from the west, allowing for sunshine and a few clouds across the Ohio Valley by the afternoon hours. For a football across, we will be warm once again as maximum temperatures will hover around 80 degrees. It may feel slightly sticky. Keep a light jacket around if you get cold for the second half of the football game.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases an increase in cloud cover. Our next weather system will approach with scattered rain showers possible for the late evening hours. Most if not all of the daytime hours will be mainly dry. Widespread rain will move through on Sunday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 70s. In terms of weather, a cold front will advance and make its approach to the area. This will bring additional moisture and rain activity to the Ohio Valley. Showers will likely start in the late morning and continue off/on through the evening. Thunderstorms could also fire up for the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain showers and a possible cool down. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to low 70s. An upper-level low pressure system will stall out over the Ohio Valley, leaving our region underneath a an active air pattern. This in turn will lead to near daily chances for rain in the early work-week.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a continued chance of rain showers. Daytime highs will trend cool, maxing out in the mid to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun, although a few pockets of light rain are possible in the morning hours. I do not expect widespread precip, just scattered pockets of light rain. Daytime highs will range in the mid to upper 70s, which is on par for average. Filtered sunshine is possible for the late afternoon and evening hours.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a dry day expected for the region! Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey