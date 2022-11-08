7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A beauty of a day for the beginning of the new week! Sun-filled, quiet, and dry across the Ohio Valley as high pressure has kept us sunny for near all of today. A few high wispy clouds were present this afternoon, but nothing widespread not obstructing for the day. Temperatures today started off with a seasonal chill, in the upper 30s with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds were not a problem either. It was nice and warm in the sunshine, and this was a very typical November day. Temperatures will once again warm up as we head into mid/late week. Tonight, the sky will trend mainly clear with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the morning. Not concerned about fog development thanks to winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Grab a jacket for the morning commute, but you will not need it on the way home.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds with sun for the area. Temperatures will range in the mid-60s with a few more rays of sunshine for the afternoon. It will be a great day to be outdoors and put up those Christmas decorations before it gets cold over the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with broad high pressure still overhead. An increase in cloud cover is expected as we head into the afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather system. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole mixed with a cold front will bring widespread rain to our region. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to upper 60, nearly 15 degrees above average. No worries though, colder air will start to funnel in for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Thank you to all the men and women who served and defended out country. Widespread rain showers likely back in the forecast as a potent cold front advances into the Ohio Valley. This will also mix with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole and bring additional moisture to the table. We will likely see rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours will a downward trend in temperatures for the afternoon. We will max out thermometers in the lower 60s. Winds will shift, and temps will get colder as we head into the overnight period.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds but much colder as we head into the weekend. Winds will be breezy as well, making it feel much colder. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 40s, which is much colder compared to average highs for mid-November. Overnight Saturday into Sunday we will temps below the freezing mark.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with colder air still present. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will start to die down. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the mid to low 20s.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with colder air still the main factor. Temperatures will max out in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds in the skies with temps ranging in the mid to low 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey