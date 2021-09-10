Mostly sunny and nice as high pressure builds in

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the end of the week. After a calmer week in the weather department, sunny skies will reign supreme even into the weekend as broad high pressure builds into the region. For the AM update, areas of river valley fog is likely this morning with clear skies and calm winds. Current temps are also a bit chilly. We range in the mid to low 50s for our area, so maybe a light jacket is needed at the bus stop today. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for our afternoon high and muggy levels will remain comfortable. Friday night football should have another pleasant evening with no weather variable impacting the game. Seasonable weather is likely this weekend as high pressure stays intact. Tonight, skies will stay clear with some patchy river fog possible to begin your Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s once again.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. No threat for rain at all this weekend, as we will remain under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures will hover around the upper 70s for the afternoon high. Warmer weather is expected through the weekend. Muggy levels remain comfortable to start the weekend, but will likely go up into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the upper 70s if not low 80s. Muggy levels could start to feel sticky as surface winds shift to the southwest. It will be good grilling weather for the valley. Winds will breezy at times, blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 25 possible.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Dew point temperatures stay in the muggy category. Mid 80s is well above average for this time of year.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into Tuesday. We will remain muggy as well as with temps maxing out in the mid to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. A cold front cloud pushes through, dropping our temps down to the lower 80s. We will still mix in some sun.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix for the latter half of the work-week. Temperatures will range around 80 degrees and for the moment we stay dry.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey