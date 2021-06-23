Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows 53-57.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/Cloud mix, warm and more humid, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with some isolated thunder, Highs 84-88
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms returning, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: More clouds and humid with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a few showers, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker