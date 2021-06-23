Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

Vet Voices

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows 53-57.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Sun/Cloud mix, warm and more humid, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with some isolated thunder, Highs 84-88

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms returning, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a few showers, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

