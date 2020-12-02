Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 24-28.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 42-46.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain showers, Highs 44-48

SATURDAY: Brief sunshine, breezy with snow flurries, Highs 41-45

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs 36-40.

TUESDAY: Brighter skies, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 40-44.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

