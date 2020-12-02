Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 24-28.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 42-46.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain showers, Highs 44-48
SATURDAY: Brief sunshine, breezy with snow flurries, Highs 41-45
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs near 40.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs 36-40.
TUESDAY: Brighter skies, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 40-44.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker