Mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: After a sun filled Labor Day, we will be back to a mainly sunny day for the Ohio Valley as we are still under the influence of high pressure. The area will remain dry for the daytime hours with an increasing chance for rain tonight into your Wednesday. This morning, we are experiencing some valley fog in the lower lying areas once again. Some pockets could be dense, be careful on the roadways this morning. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. A light jacket may be warranted out the door. A nice day is expected throughout the area, with maybe a few more clouds in the afternoon hours. We will stay dry for all of the daytime hours with rain chances increasing tonight into your Wednesday, as a cold front pushes through. High temperatures today will hover around 80 degrees. Try to get outdoors and soak up the sunshine. Good news is, we will see a lot more of the sun later this work-week and weekend. Tonight, clouds will start to build in with a stray shower possible early in the morning. Temps fall to the lower 60s with some areas of fog possible tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: Our next prominent weather maker will roll through the Ohio Valley Wednesday. A surface cold front will reinforce cool and dry air into the region for the latter half of the work-week. Rain showers will be off/on from the morning into the afternoon hours. Grey and cloudy skies will likely reign supreme as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our afternoon high. There will be some periods of dry weather throughout the area once the rain moves out.

THURSDAY: As we near the end of a new week, we will get back to weather everyone likes, sunshine. Mostly sunny if not partly cloudy skies will return, but a stay shower is possible with a weak upper level disturbance moving through. Temps will be in the mid 70s and likely stay that way until the weekend.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the end of the week. We will be back to a stagnant weather pattern (which is good) with sunshine and blue skies associated with strong high pressure around. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for our high and muggy levels will remain comfortable. Friday night football should have another pleasant evening with no weather variable impacting football.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. No threat for rain at all this weekend as of now. Temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the mid 70s and we will stay rather comfortable and pleasant as well. Good grilling weather for the valley.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures back in the mid 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey